Fresno names interim parks director but remains tight-lipped on departure of former head

Parvin Neloms Jr. is no long the director of Fresno’s Parks, After school, Recreation and Community Services (PARCS) department.

His last day working for the city was Friday. City officials declined to say whether he was fired or quit, citing personnel rules.

Neloms was hired by Mayor Lee Brand and City Manager Wilma Quan in 2017 after his predecessor, Manuel Mollinedo, resigned. Neloms previously worked in Miami Gardens, Florida, for three years.

Neloms served in the position during a year in which city parks became the No. 1 issue in local politics. During his tenure, the City Council approved a parks master plan and a citizens coalition mounted a campaign for a sales tax to benefit parks and arts.

That initiative, Measure P on the November ballot, got 52 percent support when elections officials said it needed two-thirds to pass. The citizens coalition has sued contesting that interpretation.

T.J. Miller will serve as interim Fresno PARCS director while also continuing to work in her current role as director of customer services and analytics.

“T.J. is one of the most respected members of our administration, with proven leadership skills and considerable expertise in organization and solving complex problems,” Quan said in a news release. “We’re fortunate to have someone of her capability to continue the city’s efforts to improve the quality of life for our residents.”

Miller has worked for the city for about a decade and earned a master’s degree in business administration from Fresno State.