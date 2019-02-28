Fresno, Bakersfield are among America’s most diverse cities. See how other cities compare

Fresno is one of the most diverse cities in the nation, beating out cities like Seattle, Portland, Washington, D.C. and Miami.
Online financial services website WalletHub looked at the 501 most populous cities in America and measured them by their diversity of ethnicity, language and birthplace.
Fresno ranked 64th in the nation for ethnodiversity, came in at 30th for linguistic diversity, and fell to 406th for birthplace diversity. As a result, WalletHub declared Fresno the 58th most diverse city in the United States.
How did other California cities fare?
Oakland and San Jose both rated highly, No. 7 and No 8, respectively, putting them just behind New York City at No. 6. Rounding out the Bay Area was San Francisco, at No. 11. Sacramento came in at No. 13.
Other top-ranked California cities included San Diego (No. 18), Los Angeles (No. 22) and Long Beach (No. 26).
Bakersfield (No. 82) also scored relatively highly.
So what’ is America’s most diverse city?
WalletHub says it’s Jersey City, New Jersey; that city also is listed as having the greatest linguistic diversity. Oakland took top honors for greatest ethnodiversity, while Arlington, Virginia, was listed as having the greatest birthplace diversity.
As for the least diverse city, WalletHub found it to be Hialeah, Florida, a city that also was rated by WalletHub to be America’s most stressed out city.
The full report can be found here.
Comments