Pedestrian killed by truck in Fresno had been cited before, police say

A pedestrian who was struck and killed on West Clinton Avenue near North Weber Avenue on Tuesday night had been cited previously by officers for being in the roadway, Fresno police reported Wednesday.
Lt. Richard Tucker did not identify the man, whose identity will be released by the Fresno County Coroner.
The collision took place about 10:45 p.m. as the driver of a GMC pickup was driving on Clinton east of Weber when he hit the male victim.
The driver had a green light and the victim was near, but outside of, a crosswalk, Tucker said. The driver applied his brakes, but was unable to stop.
Officers attempted to save the victim by performing CPR, but he died at the scene. The driver was not found to be under the influence of drugs or alcohol.
The pedestrian had been cited Feb. 9 for being in a roadway and had also received a citation on an earlier occasion, Tucker said.
The death was the 11th traffic fatality in Fresno in 2019, and seven have involved pedestrians.
Last year, there were 25 traffic fatalities in Fresno, and 17 (68 percent) involved pedestrians.
