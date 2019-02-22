Broken waterline repair in Clovis expected to take through weekend

Sierra Avenue west of Sunnyside Avenue in Clovis will be partially closed through the weekend as city workers wait for weather to dry water-soaked earth to complete repairs on a broken water line.
The water line ruptured early Friday morning, flooding the streets near Sierra and Elm avenues. City spokesman Ty Wood said a 14-inch line was damaged for an unknown reason.
Nearby residents were left without water for a short time, but services was quickly restored.
Although the waterline was repaired, Wood said that workers cannot complete restoring things to normal until the ground dries. That means that some parts of the street will be closed, but residents will still have access to their homes.
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to The Fresno Bee
#ReadLocal
It is the third waterline break in the greater Fresno area in recent weeks.
In late January, a broke line flooded streets near River Bluff Elementary, close to Herndon Avenue and Highway 99. Earlier in the month, a tree root was blamed for flooding after a root severed a water line at Palm and Princeton in the Fresno High area.
Comments