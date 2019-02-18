Truck driver suffers minor injuries in crash that choked major highway traffic Fresno

A big rig truck that overturned Sunday afternoon was carrying 80,000 pounds of frozen seafood when it crashed in Fresno and closed down a major highway transition, the California Highway Patrol reported.
Driver Dale Ludd, 64, was driving a 2013 Kenworth big rig westbound on Highway 180 onto southbound 99 at an unknown speed.
When traveling through the transition, Ludd began to drift to the left shoulder of the roadway and attempted to steer back on the traffic lane but was going at unsafe speed leading. It then overturned on its left side blocking the entire transition road, according to CHP.
The Kenworth was pulling a 2000 utility box trailer containing 80,000 pounds of frozen seafood.
Ludd was able to crawl out of the window of the sleeper berth with assistance from passing motorists and was reported to have minor injuries.
The roadway was reopened around 6:30 p.m.
Drugs and alcohol were not a factor in the accident, officers say.
