Highway 180 closed at 99 due to big rig crash

California Highway Patrol is urging motorists away from the transition of Highway 180 and Highway 99 following a rollover accident Sunday afternoon.
A big rig truck was heading onto southbound Highway 99 from westbound Highway 180 when it overturned, according to CHP. As of 4 p.m., that transition was closed and traffic was being re-routed the 99 north transition. There was no word on when the southbound transition might reopen.
