Highway 180 closed at 99 due to big rig crash

By Joshua Tehee

February 17, 2019 04:05 PM

A truck flipped over on the transition of westbound Highway 180 and southbound Highway 99 in Fresno, CA, Feb. 17, 2019. A portion of the highway remained closed for a portion of the day.
California Highway Patrol is urging motorists away from the transition of Highway 180 and Highway 99 following a rollover accident Sunday afternoon.

A big rig truck was heading onto southbound Highway 99 from westbound Highway 180 when it overturned, according to CHP. As of 4 p.m., that transition was closed and traffic was being re-routed the 99 north transition. There was no word on when the southbound transition might reopen.

