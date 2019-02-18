Cause of crash that killed five people remains unclear. Investigators seek public’s help

The investigation continued Monday into a weekend crash that left five people dead, including two children in the South Valley on Highway 99 in Delano
The names of the victims have not been released, the California Highway Patrol said Monday.
CHP officers and the Kern County Coroners Office are investigating the identities of the victims and determining if seat belts were being used.
The cause of the crash has not been determined. It’s unclear if those involved in the crash are related.
A 2004 Mitsubishi SUV was traveling northbound on the third lane at approximately 70 mph on Highway 99 when detectives say the male driver drove off the roadway and onto right shoulder narrowly missing a large street sign.
However, the driver continued driving and struck a large tree head-on.
Three adults and two children were pronounced dead at the scene.
Officers have not determined if drugs, alcohol or medical conditions were a factor of the accident.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the CHP in Bakersfield at 661-396-6600.
