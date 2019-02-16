Deadly accident on Highway 99 takes the lives of five people, including children

Five people are dead from a car accident Saturday in the South Valley, according to KERO-TV in Bakersfield.
A call came around 5 p.m. reporting a vehicle crashed into a tree near Cecil Avenue on Highway 99 in Delano.
Exact ages of the victims has not been released, but it’s believed to be either two adults and three children or one adult and four children, according to ABC23.
The cause of the fatal crash has not been determined, but the vehicle is said to be a minivan with license plates registered in Delano.
This case is under investigation.
Messages left by The Bee with the California Highway Patrol were not immediately returned Saturday.
