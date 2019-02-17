This week: More rain. More snow. More freezing temperatures. Here’s what you need to know

The Central San Joaquin Valley will get a brief respite from the wet weather before freezing conditions give way to more rain on Wednesday, according to the National Weather Service in Hanford.
As for Sunday, cold temperatures and periodic showers were expected to round out the day from Merced to Kern County, with snow falling in the foothills and Sierra.
As cloud cover decreases, a freeze watch will take hold in the Valley from Monday night into Tuesday morning. Temperatures will dip to between 28 and 32 degrees, most likely between 3 a.m. and 8 a.m.
A cold front could bring more showers to the region Wednesday night into Thursday, the weather service said. Not much rain is forecast, but snow levels will be low.
“We could not rule out a few flurries below 1,000 feet in elevation early Thursday morning as the (rain) ends,” a weather service report read.
Temperatures will be in the low 50s across the Valley for the week, topping out at 57 in Fresno on Saturday, 55 in Merced.
Snow will follow the same pattern in the mountains. It will taper off after 4 p.m. Sunday, then pick up again on Wednesday evening, leaving less than an inch of accumulation.
Areas inside Yosemite National Park could dip down to 4 degrees Tuesday, while daytime highs will be in the lower to mid 20s throughout the week.
A Winter Weather Advisory for the southern Sierra Nevada foothills is set to expire at 4 p.m. Sunday. The same goes for a Winter Storm Warning for the southern Sierra Nevada mountains, which dropped heavy snow on Saturday.
Fresno received .23 inches of rain on Saturday, which added up to 7.35 inches for the season that began Oct. 1. Average rainfall at this time is usually 6.81 inches.
Merced is similar: .20 inches fell Saturday, adding up to 9.29 inches for the season. Average at this time is 7.39.
Hail fell in some Valley cities on Saturday, including in Clovis where it halted warmups for the Fresno FC.
Highway 41 north of Oakhurst at Road 632 was closed as of Sunday afternoon due to weather and several collisions, the California Highway Patrol reported.
CHP was busy with several other weather-related calls on Sunday. On Highway 180 near Dunlap, some drivers were stopping as snow began to fall to put chains on.
A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for the Kern County Mountains, including the Grapevine, until 3 a.m. Monday. Wind gusts and an icy, slick, snow-covered roads will impact driving.
