Icy roads close off I-5 northbound lane at the Grapevine, but leaves southbound open

By Marilyn Castaneda

February 18, 2019 10:02 AM

Southbound Interstate-5 at the Grapevine is now open after being closed off in both directions Sunday afternoon due to a combination of snow and car crashes, according to Caltrans.

However, northbound I-5 was reported closed early Monday, according to Caltrans Officer Talefson.

CHP officers are pacing traffic through the southbound lane groups at a time, according to Meteorologist David Spector.

It is unknown at what time the northbound lane will open.

Marilyn Castaneda: 559-441-6087, @MarilynCast98

