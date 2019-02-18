Icy roads close off I-5 northbound lane at the Grapevine, but leaves southbound open

Southbound Interstate-5 at the Grapevine is now open after being closed off in both directions Sunday afternoon due to a combination of snow and car crashes, according to Caltrans.
However, northbound I-5 was reported closed early Monday, according to Caltrans Officer Talefson.
CHP officers are pacing traffic through the southbound lane groups at a time, according to Meteorologist David Spector.
It is unknown at what time the northbound lane will open.
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to The Fresno Bee
#ReadLocal
Comments