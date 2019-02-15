Tornado touches down near Coarsegold, National Weather Service says

Friday’s storms spawned a tornado in eastern Madera County, the National Weather Service says.

The EF-O tornado touched down around 9:45 a.m. in a rural area approximately 9 miles southwest of Coarsegold. The weather service confirmed the report Friday night after reviewing video and data, meteorologist Kris Mattarochia said.

No injuries or damage were reported.





It’s the third confirmed tornado to touch down in the central San Joaquin Valley in recent storms, including one near Mariposa and one near Clovis.

