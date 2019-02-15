Storm warnings: Hail and rain in Valley, snow in Sierra mountains

Hail was coming down in the central San Joaquin Valley on Friday afternoon as snow fell across the Sierra Nevada.

There is a winter weather advisory in effect for the Sierra foothills, and a winter storm warning for the mountains, through the weekend. Expect more rain from thunder clouds developing above Fresno County that could produce wind gusts around 45 mph, said meteorologist Bill South with the National Weather Service in Hanford.

South said pea-sized hail was reported in Los Banos, Chowchilla and Fresno – although the majority of hail is expected south of the city of Fresno.

Storms are going to be “off and on” all weekend, he said, and will continue to get colder. Snow is expected as low as 1,500 feet. Four to eight inches of snow is expected above that elevation over the weekend. It was snowing in some mountain towns Friday afternoon, including Oakhurst in Madera County, around 2,200 feet in elevation.

Fresno has received about 2.26 inches of rain this month – about 1.25 inches more than what is normal this time of the year, South said. On Friday, Fresno had received around 0.11 inches of rain by the early afternoon. The city received 0.12 inches of rain Thursday.

Dryer weather is expected to return early next week, South said, when precipitation from this “colder-than-normal storm system” should stop.