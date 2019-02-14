Downtown Fresno sees drop in crime, by 50% in some cases. Here’s how it happened

“The Visit,” a bronze sculpture by Valley native Clement Renzi, can be found at the northeast corner of Fulton and Tuolumne streets on the north end of the new Fulton Street District in downtown Fresno. All the sculptures and fountains in the former Fulton Mall have been restored and repositioned in anticipation of the street’s Oct. 21 grand opening. CRAIG KOHLRUSS ckohlruss@fresnobee.com