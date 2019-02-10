Crime

Man fatally shot in downtown Fresno alley

By Ashleigh Panoo

February 10, 2019 10:11 AM

Fresno Bee file

A man was shot and killed early Sunday in downtown Fresno, according to Fresno police Lt. Joe Gomez.

Police received a call around 3:47 a.m. about a man down in an alley near Echo and Voorman avenues and a person seen running east toward Broadway Street.

Officers arrived to see the man in the alley, Gomez said. He died from his wounds.

Information about the victim was not released, pending notification of family. No arrests have been reported.

Police are still investigating, Gomez said. Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call Street Violence Bureau Homicide Detective Mark Yee at 559-621-2407.

