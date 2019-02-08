Storms displace estimated 150 Yosemite employees, close Half Dome Village

An estimated 150 concessions workers in Yosemite National Park have been displaced from their employee housing due to damage from heavy snows in recent storms, the park reported Friday.
Spokesman Scott Gediman said Half Dome Village, formerly known as Curry Village, has closed due to the storms, which caused trees to topple under an estimated 18 inches to two feet of snow. Power lines were damaged, leading to a loss of power in the area.
The storms, which raged from Monday to Wednesday, damaged about 60-70 employee and 50 visitor tent cabins.
No employees or visitors were reported injured.
Gediman said the park is working with Aramark, its concessionaire, to bring in temporary housing for employees. There are also efforts to keep employees, some of whom have no access to kitchens or even their wallets, fed.
He referred a question on where exactly the 150 employees were now living to Aramark.
The park is not sure of the true extent of the damage, as many of the more remote locations are unreachable during heavy snows. Yosemite Ski & Snowboard area has been closed due to the storm.
Several roads into the park were already closed due to the season, but the storm forced the closure of Hetch Hetchy Road, as well.
Another storm is expected to hit the area Friday night. Employees have been advised to stay indoors.
This story will be updated with accounts from Yosemite employees and a statement from Aramark as they become available.
