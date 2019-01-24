Could Measure P still pass? Proponents say yes, and are asking Fresno mayor to act

Fresno Building Healthy Communities is asking Mayor Lee Brand to declare Measure P approved, citing complicated state tax laws and court cases that may change the voter approval threshold for certain ballot measures.
Attorneys for BHC on Wednesday sent a letter to the mayor asking the city to reverse its declaration that Measure P failed to gain two-thirds voter approval.
The letter argues that because the measure was a citizen-led initiative rather than one spearheaded by government, only a simple majority is needed to win.
“When we looked at what is happening across the state where you see cities and other jurisdictions actually implementing citizen-led measures that have been approved by the majority of voters, that piqued our interest as to well, why is Fresno different?” said Sandra Celedon, president and CEO of Fresno Building Healthy Communities.
“It’s definitely on the city to implement the will of the people, and I think that they need to take the necessary steps to do that.”
Measure P on the Nov. 6 ballot proposed a 3/8-cent sales tax that would’ve generated $37.5 million annually for 30 years for Fresno parks and cultural arts. Measure P received about 52 percent “yes” votes.
Wednesday’s letter also asks the city to immediately begin negotiating with the state Department of Tax and Fees so it can collect the tax revenue.
“When the City Council declared the results of the election, it indicated Measure P failed because it had not received approval by two-thirds of the voters,” says the letter from Olsen Hagel & Fishburn LLP.
“We believe this conclusion is based on erroneous interpretation of the law and request that the city declare that Measure P was, in fact, approved by the voters.”
Fresno BHC, a health-focused community coalition, for years has advocated for better city parks through a campaign it calls #Parks4All. The group was a key player in the Yes on P campaign.
The letter references a 2017 California Supreme Court case against the city of Upland in which the court ruled taxes imposed by citizens aren’t in the same category as taxes imposed by local governments. The court ruling raises the question whether taxes imposed by citizens must face a super majority vote threshold at 66.7 percent.
The city and county of San Francisco have argued in court that because of the ruling, two propositions in those jurisdictions required a simple majority vote. The Howard Jarvis Taxpayers Association, however, sued the city and county saying one of the taxes did not receive enough votes.
An attorney for Del Norte County also argued that a simple majority was sufficient for a voter initiative tax in Crescent City after the Upland ruling.
The Oakland City Council in December also voted to pass a parcel tax put on the ballot by a citizen group, even though it fell short of a two-thirds majority vote.
Fresno BHC asked the city respond by Thursday, Jan. 31, the date of the next City Council meeting, if it does not intend to take action. If the city takes no action, Fresno BHC will consider whether legal action is appropriate, the letter says.
