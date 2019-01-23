Celebration of life set for philanthropist David McDonald, former Pelco CEO

A public celebration of life will be held Thursday for David McDonald, former Pelco CEO and a prominent philanthropist in the Fresno area.
The celebration of life will be 3:30 p.m. Jan. 24 at the Saroyan Theatre, 730 M St., in downtown Fresno.
McDonald’s death Jan. 2 at age 69 came as a shock to the community. He was found unresponsive in his Prather home. The Fresno County Sheriff’s Office said the cause of death appeared to be natural.
