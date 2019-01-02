David McDonald, former Pelco CEO and Fresno philanthropist, dies

David McDonald, a Fresno philanthropist and former Pelco CEO, died Wednesday.
Deputies responded to McDonald’s home in Prather to provide medical aid before shortly before 9 a.m. He was later pronounced dead at the home, said Tony Botti, a spokesman for the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office. The cause of death appears to be natural, Botti said.
McDonald was 69.
David McDonald’s business success was well known in the San Joaquin Valley and throughout the state.
He took a small company that specialized in security cameras and turned it into a multi-billion dollar enterprise. Founded in 1957, Pelco moved from Gardena to Fresno in 1982, then to Clovis five years later. Back then, it had 100 employees.
At its peak, Pelco, was a world leader in close-circuit security cameras, dominating the North American markets. At one time, Pelco employed 2,200 employees in Clovis and 2,600 worldwide. The company occupies most of the Clovis Industrial Park, near Peach and Dakota avenues, and owns about 30 additional acres.
But the need for continued growth prompted McDonald and his partners to sell Pelco in 2007 to French conglomerate Schneider Electric, maker of a wide range of electrical products. Schneider acquired Pelco for $1.54 billion in a cash deal.
As a philanthropist, McDonald supported everything from a memorial for the victims and first responders of 9/11 to a shelter for pets.
In 2011, he donated $2 million towards the construction of the Miss Winkles Pet Adoption Center in Clovis. The shelter was named Miss Winkles after McDonald’s West Highland terrier that died several years earlier after it was bitten by a snake.
McDonald was deeply affected by the thousands of lives lost during the terrorist attack against the World Trade Center in New York City. He built a California Memorial on Pelco’s grounds in Clovis — a bronze plaque set in granite with a 100-foot flagpole rising from the center, plus a museum — to pay tribute to the fallen public safety officers.
He also opened the doors of his security-camera company and his foothill estate to thousands of cops and firefighters, flying them in chartered jets, for dedication of the memorial and a weekend holiday.
Pelco had extensive business ties to New York City. It had its cameras in the World Trade Center and Yankee Stadium, the Statue of Liberty, Ellis Island and New York Police Department headquarters. In the grim aftermath, NYPD asked Pelco to provide temporary cameras to search for survivors in places where it was too dangerous for people to go.
“The tragedy hit us a little harder than the average person,” McDonald said at the time.
