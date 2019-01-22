Fresno County court staff agree to contract, end strike

The court reporters and other support staff at the Fresno County Superior Court have agreed to a labor contract with the court, ending a strike that began last week.

The Service Employees International Union Local 521, which represents more than 200 court employees, announced the resolution Tuesday afternoon. Details were not immediately available.

Dozens of union members could be seen holding signs and chanting outside the courthouse in the days since the strike began on Jan. 15. The two sides had previously reached a tentative agreement, but the union’s members voted against it. The court was notified of the employee’s intent to strike on Jan. 13.

The union represents court reporters, judicial assistants, court office assistants, account clerks and child custody recommending counselors.

On Thursday, the court sued the SEIU, claiming it had violated an agreement to provide eight employees during any work stoppage. A judge issued a court order requiring the SEIU to provide these workers.

The lawsuit indicated the court was struggling to perform its essential duties without its court reporting roster.