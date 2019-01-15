Fresno court workers start strike

Fresno County Superior Court workers began a strike Tuesday morning.

SEIU Local 521 Chapter President Denise Dedmon said anywhere between 200 to 250 employees were planning to strike beginning at 7:30 a.m.

The strike is at two locations – at the courtyard in front of the Fresno County Superior Court’s main building on Van Ness Avenue and at the B.F. Sisk Courthouse, located at 1130 O Street.

Natalie Kjar, who has worked as a court reporter for 23 years, was among the workers on the picket line Tuesday morning. She said she believes the court doesn’t treat its employees with respect. With the benefits that the court has offered, some employees will be going backwards, she said.

Kjar said court reporters saw their working hours reduced by five hours about six years ago. Court reporters are asking for those hours to be restored.

“We just want our 40 hours back,” she said. “Just fairness.” With court reporters working full-time, she said, “Justice can be served more fairly.”

As workers walked the picket line, people were seen going to court as usual.

This story will be updated.