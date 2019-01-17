Local

Negotiations set for Fresno court workers as strikes continues

By Joshua Tehee

January 17, 2019 02:00 PM

After their strike continued for a third day Thursday, SEIU Local 521 members will begin negotiations with the Fresno courthouse over what the union is calling “unfair labor practices.”

A seven-member bargaining team will meet with court officials at 10 a.m. Friday at the courthouse, according to Chapter President Denise Dedmon, even as the strike continues.

“We’re still going to have our line out here, supporting us,” she said.

The meeting comes after the union drafted and hand-delivered a letter to the court on Thursday. There had been no contact from the court during the previous two days of the strike, Dedmon said.

“We took the initiative today.”

So far, the employees are holding strong, Dedmon said. The turnout continues to grow and was at its biggest Thursday. At least two employees she knows of reported to work, but left to join the picket line.

An estimated 150 people were out striking Wednesday.

