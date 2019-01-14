Footage of Fresno jail lobby shooting will be featured on Investigation Discovery

It’s been just over two years since Thong Vang opened fire inside the lobby of the Fresno County Jail, nearly killing correctional officers Juanita Davila and Toamalama Scanlan.

Vang was high on meth and paranoid, and later claimed the shootings were in self-defense, though one of the officers was unarmed and neither had guns.

The shooting — the first of its kind in the 160-year history of the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office — will be featured in an upcoming episode of the true-crime show “Body Cam.” The episode, which features security footage from the lobby that played during Vang’s trail, will air at 10 p.m. Tuesday on Investigation Discovery.

It tells the story from the perspective of the officers, even as they recover from the trauma.

Juanita Davila

The past two years have been physically and mentally difficult for Davila, who was shot in the jaw at point-blank range. She is still receiving medical treatments for the injury and is on leave from the sheriff’s office.

But she has “made it a priority to have a positive mindset to foresee what life has in store for me on this journey,” she said in a statement released by the sheriff’s office. “With the tremendous support of my family, amazing friends and my faith in God, I have been able to move forward.”

That includes spending time with her grandchildren, she said. She became a grandmother again in November.

“Words cannot express how grateful I am for all the prayers and acts of kindness my family and I received, and to this day continue to receive. These have truly helped me stay strong and determined to live life to the fullest and never take each day for granted.”

Toamalama Scanlan

Scanlan was shot in the back of the head, the bullet exiting through his cheek. His recovery has included stays in Texas and the Bay Are a to be treated by specialists. He is currently being treated in Southern California, according to his wife.

Tepatasi Scanlan has had her own struggles being by her husband’s side during the recovery. She’s taken time off work and makes four-hour drives to see him each week.

“It’s been an up and down journey to recovery but we’re thrilled and encouraged by the clinical treatments that’s Malama is now receiving,” she said. That journey is made easier by the support she has seen from the community.

“Thanks you for being a part of the biggest and most challenging fight of our lives,” she said.

For his part, Vang was found guilty and, in April, was sentenced to 112 years to life in prison.