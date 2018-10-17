U.S. serviceman who died in jet crash in Ukraine was from Fresno-based unit, authorities say

The U.S. serviceman who died in a jet crash in Ukraine was from the Fresno-based 144th Fighter Wing of the California Air National Guard, authorities confirmed Wednesday.

The Ukrainian Su-27UB fighter jet crashed at approximately 5 p.m. local time (7 a.m. Fresno time) Tuesday during an exercise as part of Clear Sky 2018 in the Khmelnytskyi region. A Ukrainian pilot also died in the crash.

The identity of the American service member is being withheld for 24 hours pending notification of next of kin.

“This is a sad day for the United States and Ukraine,” said Maj. Gen. Clay Garrison, California ANG commander and Clear Sky exercise director. “Our deepest condolences go out to the family, friends and fellow Airmen of both the U.S. Airman and Ukrainian aviator who were killed in the incident.”

Exercise Clear Sky 2018 is a multinational exercise that involves approximately 950 personnel from Belgium, Denmark, Estonia, the Netherlands, Poland, Romania, Ukraine, the United Kingdom, and the United States.