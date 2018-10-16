Two killed in jet fighter crash in Ukraine. One may be from Fresno guard unit

A fighter jet in the Ukrainian Air Force has crashed in the Ukraine, killing the Ukrainian pilot and also a U.S. service member — possibly from the U.S. Air National Guard’s 144th Fighter Wing based in Fresno.
Details are few and a spokesman for the California Air National Guard in Fresno said all information about the crash would be coming from United States Armed Forces Europe.
The jet fighter involved was a Su-27UB, according to thedrive.com website. The jet fighter is known as the Flanker and was designed by Russia.
The accident happened about 5 p.m. local time (approximately 7 a.m. Fresno time) on Oct. 16, 2018, near the village of Ulaniv, about 185 miles southwest of the Ukranian capital Kiev, the website reported.
The 144th Fighter Wing is participating in Clear Sky 2018, an exercise in which nations train together. The exercise is being held in the Ukraine. Troops from the Netherlands, Poland, Romania, United Kingdom, United States, Denmark and Estonia are participating with F-15Cs from the U.S. and aircraft from Poland, Romania and Ukraine.
USAFE confirmed that a crash occurred involving a service member from the United States:
“We are aware of a Ukrainian Su-27UB fighter aircraft that crashed in the Khmelnytskyi region during Clear Sky 2018 today. The incident is currently under investigation and do not have any other information to provide at this time. We will provide more information as soon as it becomes available,” the statement said.
Later, the statement was updated:
“We have seen reports claiming a U.S. casualty and can confirm a U.S. service member was involved in this incident. It is currently under investigation and we will continue to provide more information as it becomes available.”
