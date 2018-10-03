Rain has hit the Valley. National Weather Service warns of potential floods for these areas

Residents who live in the Sierra Nevada Mountains be on the look out.
Flash flooding could be coming to your area following Wednesday’s rain.
The Oakhurst area that was briefly ravaged by the Oak Fire in September could be hit with floods.
The Madera County Sheriff’s Office announced a pre-evacuation advisory for Road 620 from Road 628 to Old Yosemite Road. The sheriff’s office said there is potential for debris or mud flow along Carter and Miami Creek drainage.
The National Weather Service on Wednesday was reporting a flood advisory for northern and southern Sierra Nevada Mountains that would remain until midnight. Mountain areas got 2 to 3 inches of rain on Wednesday, according to the weather service.
The CHP also reported roadway flooding in the Tulare County mountains, east of Springville. The CHP said there was “lots of debris” in the roadway near a power plant at Highway 190 and Wishon Drive.
Elsewhere, flood warnings for western Fresno County were being diminished after reports of substantial flooding in areas like Huron and Coalinga.
The California Highway Patrol reported water and mud covering portions of Highway 41 southwest of Avenal. The weather service also reported flash floods in Huron.
Overall, Fresno has gotten .01 inches of rainfall in the last 24 hours, according to MesoWest, a weather data website. The highest amount of rainfall in the last 24 hours was reported at .19 inches of rain at the Lemoore Naval Air Station.
