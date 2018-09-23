Fire near Oakhurst grows, 125 buildings threatened. Evacuation orders remain

The Oak Fire, burning just a few miles north of Oakhurst, spread to 375 acres overnight, with containment remaining at 10 percent as of Sunday morning.
Cal Fire Public Information Officer Jaime Williams said the fire began around 3:44 p.m. Saturday, burning in the areas near Road 620 and 628 and threatening 125 structures. Evacuation orders and advisories were sent along Road 620, Road 628, and the communities of Lonesome Oak, Cedarbrook and Timber Loft.
Low humidity Saturday night fed the fire’s growth, Williams said.
All evacuation orders were still in place Sunday, according to Matthew Watson, assistant chief for Madera County Cal Fire. Firefighters initially hoped to lift the order by Saturday night.
As of Sunday morning, there were 318 personnel assigned to the fire.
California Highway Patrol and the Madera County Sheriff’s Office assisted with the evacuations earlier on Saturday. The fire was burning on state land and federal land, so the U.S. Forest Service was also assisting in the blaze.
Challenges remain including steep terrain for firefighters and winds are expected to pick up, Watson said.
Two investigators are on scene to investigate the cause and origin of the fire, Watson said.
Damian Clayton, who was among the residents told to evacuate, decided to stay.
His wife’s 40th birthday party, however, was still spoiled by the fire.
“I don’t know that we canceled it ... it just stopped happening,” he said of the festivity. “If they (guests) weren’t already here, they were getting turned around at the roadblock.”
Clayton said the fire is unfortunate. He said he’s working with a Calvin Crest, a private campsite, to clean up still from a fire from last year near the same area.
“I’m seeing the devastation there, and if we were allowed to log a little bit and grace a little bit and get in and thin this stuff out, it wouldn’t be so bad,” he said. “But unfortunately logic and reason aren’t common.”
More 350 people have evacuated their homes, Williams said. More precise numbers were not available Sunday afternoon.
“The Red Cross set up a shelter that is now on standby,” she said, adding there’s a number at the center people can contact if anyone needs a place to stay.
Earlier in the day, small animals were being transported to the community center, while large animals were being taken to the Coarsegold Rodeo Grounds.
“We encourage residents to sign up for their local emergency alert system, and then we encourage everyone to evacuate when told to evacuate — don’t wait,” Williams said earlier Saturday.
There is no estimated cost for fire damage, thus far, Williams said.
Firefighters with the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection are battling a blaze just three miles north of Oakhurst.
