Missing hiker found in Kings Canyon National Park

A missing 63-year-old woman has been found Kings Canyon National Park on Friday after hiking on the Bishop Pass Trail, according to a news release from the park.

Diane Salmon, of Lafayette, was seen by other hikers on her way to the South Lake Trailhead in Inyo National Forest. According to National Park Service, Salmon walked off the trail with other hikers and is currently being reunited with her family.

Park officials did not immediately comment on how she went missing and did not say exactly how she was located.

Salmon apparently disappeared around 8:30 a.m. Friday on the north side of the first lake at Dusy Basin below Knapsack Pass. She intended to cross Bishop Pass and exit at South Lake in the Inyo National Forest on Friday night, the release said.



