Rescuers search for 63-year-old missing in Kings Canyon National Park

A 63-year-old woman last seen in Kings Canyon National Park was reported missing on Friday after hiking on the Bishop Pass Trail, according to a news release from the park.
Diane Salmon, of Lafayette, California, was last seen hiking with two family members around 8:30 a.m. on the north side of the first lake at Dusy Basin below Knapsack Pass. She intended to cross Bishop Pass and exit at South Lake in the Inyo National Forest on Friday night, the release said.
Park officials could not provide any additional information regarding the other two family members who were with Salmon before she disappeared. It remained unclear if they became separated.
Salmon is 5 foot 8 inches, weighs 110 pounds and has brown hair and black eyes. Photos taken of her in the park show she was last seen wearing a blue t-shirt with white lettering and black ski pants. She also has a tan jacket with a red/black stripe, a red Osprey backpack and a purple REI sleeping bag.
Rescuers are looking for people who have seen Salmon or have been in the Dusy Basin Area recently. Anyone with information can call the Sequoia and Kings Canyon National Park at 559-565-3117.
Incident Commander Tom Parrack said rescuers are working to find Salmon before the bad weather that is forecast for the high sierra closes in in the coming days.
There are 21 responders assigned to find Salmon, with more being ordered, the news release said. The Inyo County Sheriff’s Office and Yosemite National Park Search and Rescue are also assisting.
Parrack said crews “have been systematically working through the area and will continue to do so until it is no longer safe for search and rescuers,” Parrack said.
Dusy Basin is at 11,000 feet in the Sequoia-Kings Canyon wilderness.
