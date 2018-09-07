Popular taco truck involved in four-vehicle accident, overturning on Highway 99

A popular taco truck crashed and overturned on Highway 99 late Thursday night, involved in a four-vehicle accident that resulted in one person suffering major injuries.

An El Mexicano taco truck — a popular stop for food at Fresno Grizzlies games and other local events — was found on its side south of Fresno on the 99 near Clovis Avenue, with glass all over the freeway.

Be the first to know. No one covers what is happening in our community better than we do. And with a digital subscription, you'll never miss a local story. SIGN ME UP!

The top of the truck also appeared to be blown out. The accident also prompted lane closures.

The crash began when a semi truck rear ended the taco truck, which then spun out of control and hit two other vehicles, as well as the center divider, according to the California Highway Patrol.





One person who was in an SUV that was hit by the taco truck had to be airlifted after sustaining major injuries, CHP added.

Others suffered minor injuries, though it’s not clear how many people were involved in the accident.





The crash happened around 10:18 p.m.

A worker at the El Mexicano restaurant in Fowler said over the phone that everyone in the truck was OK, but did not give further details.





El Mexicano, an annual participant in the wildly attended summer event Taco Truck Throwdown, won both the People’s Choice and Judges Choice awards at this year’s event.