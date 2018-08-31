ICE makes arrest at Fresno Courthouse

Senate Bill bans civil immigration arrests in courthouses

By Ashleigh Panoo

August 31, 2018 09:33 PM

The California Legislature approved a bill on Friday that prevents civil arrests of any kind in California courthouses. This includes civil immigration-related charges.

Senate Bill 349 gives judicial officers the power to prevent civil arrests that disrupt courtroom proceedings.

As long as a person is in a court proceeding or has legal business in the courthouse, the person cannot be arrested, according to the bill.

Gov. Jerry Brown has until Sept. 30 to act on the bill or allow it to become law.

Ashleigh Panoo: 559-441-6010, @AshleighPan

