Judge condemns ICE arrest inside courtroom, says judges should control courtroom, ‘not ICE’

Sacramento County Superior Court Presiding Judge David De Alba on Monday criticized the arrest of an individual last week by Immigration and Customs Enforcement officials inside a courtroom, and pledged to work with local authorities — and ICE if needed —to prevent this situation from happening again.
Last week’s arrest was considered to be the first in California to take place inside an actual courtroom. ICE in mid-July began to make arrests at the Fresno County Superior Court, but those arrests were made in the hallways.
ICE took a step further with Sacramento’s arrest.
“Arrests that occur inside of a state courthouse and especially inside of a courtroom are disruptive of courtroom proceedings,” De Alba said a statement. “Our Court regrets the decision by ICE agents to execute an arrest warrant inside one of our courtrooms. The fear of immigration arrest deters witnesses and crime victims from coming forward to participate in the prosecution of crimes and the resolution of child custody, landlord-tenant, personal injury, and other claims”
De Alba said as the presiding judge of Sacramento County Superior Court, he “did not like what happened last week and will work with local sheriff and, if necessary, with ICE representatives, to avoid this from happening again.”
“Judges should decide what happens in their courtrooms, not ICE,” he said. “If ICE deems arrests and apprehensions in a courtroom necessary, meaningful notice to local law enforcement and the Court should be given.”
While De Alba and Tulare County Superior Court Presiding Judge Bret Hillman, among other court officials, have spoken against ICE’s practice of arresting people in courthouses, Fresno County Superior Court Presiding Judge Alan M. Simpson has remained silent on the issue.
ICE Spokesman Richard A. Rocha on Monday referred a reporter to a previous statement that said the arrest was “pursuant to a criminal arrest warrant issued by a Federal Magistrate Judge.”
The statement cited no details as the federal criminal case was ongoing.
During last Wednesday’s incident, Superior Court Judge Lawrence Brown was concluding the arraignment for Yovanny Ontiveros-Cebreros when ICE agents began moving toward him and handcuffed him. Ontiveros-Cebreros attorney, Charles Pacheco asked Brown to step in.
Brown then placed Ontiveros-Cebreros in the area that’s behind the bar that’s designated for defendants who are in custody before hearing another 10 cases. After he concluded hearing his other cases, he went into his chambers only to return to the bench and say ICE had a warrant for the arrest of Ontiveros-Cebreros.
De Alba said these kind of arrests can deter both documented and undocumented immigrants from appearing in court, which could have wider implications.
“When documented and undocumented immigrants are afraid to enter the state court for fear of deportation, they are denied access to justice and the public safety of our community is jeopardized,” he said.
Ontiveros-Cebreros entered a not guilty plea to two felony charges Wednesday before being arrested. The charges included possession of a controlled substance and and possession of a controlled substance for sale.
Comments