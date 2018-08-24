Restaurant plans to hire 200 people. Just not today. Applicants can come back Monday

Dozens of people showed up at Lazy Dog Restaurant & Bar’s hiring center Friday morning, eager to apply for one of 200 jobs the restaurant will have when it opens in October.





It was a great turnout, even if the restaurant wasn’t quite ready. While the hiring center did open on Friday and applications are being accepted, official interviews and the like don’t start until 9 pa.m. Monday, said Jeff Valadez, the restaurant’s assistant general manager.

If there was a miscommunication, he wasn’t upset about it. It shows people are excited about the restaurant.

“We’re not complaining. We just weren’t prepared,” he said.

SIGN UP

Be the first to know. No one covers what is happening in our community better than we do. And with a digital subscription, you'll never miss a local story. SIGN ME UP!

The restaurant did meet with applicants as they showed up Friday morning and instructed them to fill out applications online. Those applications will be looked at over the weekend before official interviews start next week, Valadez says.





By then the hiring center will be ready for walk-ins, with tablets available so people can apply on-site.

The hiring center is at 317 W. Bedford Ave., suite 101.