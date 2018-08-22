This new-to-Fresno chain restaurant plans to hire 200 workers. Here’s the latest

An October opening is planned for the Fresno Lazy Dog Restaurant & Bar, which is midway through renovating the former Elephant Bar on Blackstone Avenue.
Lazy Dog is looking to hire 200 workers. A hiring center opens Friday, Aug. 24.
Back in March, The Fresno Bee told you about Lazy Dog’s plans to bring its comfort food and dog-friendly patio to Fresno.
The restaurant is looking for bartenders, servers, cooks, bussers, hosts and hostesses.
People interested in applying are encouraged to visit Lazy Dog’s website or the hiring center at 317 W. Bedford Ave., suite 101. The center will be hold interviews from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays.
For more details, call Susan Halstead at 559-691-5300.
