U.S. Forest Service of Inyo National Forest Crew 4 cut and scatter brush along Wawona Road as Yosemite National Park remains clouded in smoke from the Ferguson fire, in Yosemite National Park, Calif., on August 1, 2018. (Gary Coronado/Los Angeles Times/TNS)
U.S. Forest Service of Inyo National Forest Crew 4 cut and scatter brush along Wawona Road as Yosemite National Park remains clouded in smoke from the Ferguson fire, in Yosemite National Park, Calif., on August 1, 2018. (Gary Coronado/Los Angeles Times/TNS) Gary Coronado TNS
U.S. Forest Service of Inyo National Forest Crew 4 cut and scatter brush along Wawona Road as Yosemite National Park remains clouded in smoke from the Ferguson fire, in Yosemite National Park, Calif., on August 1, 2018. (Gary Coronado/Los Angeles Times/TNS) Gary Coronado TNS

Local

Firefighters close in on total containment of Ferguson Fire

By Jim Guy

jguy@fresnobee.com

August 13, 2018 07:31 AM

Firefighters on Monday continued to choke off the Ferguson Fire burning in and around Yosemite National Park as they increased containment to 86 percent.

The blaze has been burning for a month after erupting on July 13. About 1,000 firefighters and support personnel continue to battle the wildfire.

Containment efforts Monday were concentrated near the Badger Pass snowboard and ski area, where a satellite camp of firefighters has been established. The main camp is in Ahwahnee. As a mark of progress, Yosemite National Park officials announced the reopening of Wawona and Mariposa Grove to visitors.

Visitors to the park are cautioned to be mindful of firefighters, equipment and road construction delays.

Related stories from Fresno Bee

  Comments  