Firefighters close in on total containment of Ferguson Fire

Firefighters on Monday continued to choke off the Ferguson Fire burning in and around Yosemite National Park as they increased containment to 86 percent.

The blaze has been burning for a month after erupting on July 13. About 1,000 firefighters and support personnel continue to battle the wildfire.

Containment efforts Monday were concentrated near the Badger Pass snowboard and ski area, where a satellite camp of firefighters has been established. The main camp is in Ahwahnee. As a mark of progress, Yosemite National Park officials announced the reopening of Wawona and Mariposa Grove to visitors.

Visitors to the park are cautioned to be mindful of firefighters, equipment and road construction delays.

