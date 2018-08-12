Ferguson Fire burns 403 more acres, but full containment closer

Full containment of the Ferguson Fire is seemingly near.

The wildfire in and around Yosemite National Park is 83 percent contained and has burned 403 more acres since Saturday afternoon — bringing the total acreage to 95,947, according to a news release.

Firefighters battled the fire near Elephant Rock, just a mile and a half west of Tunnel View, to ensure the blaze doesn’t make its way into Yosemite Valley.

The National Park Service announced Friday Yosemite Valley will reopen to visitors 9 a.m. Tuesday and the Mariposa Grove of Giant Sequoias will reopen 9 a.m. Monday.

Yosemite Valley has been closed to visitors since July 25 due to impacts from the Ferguson Fire.

Visitors will be able to access Yosemite Valley from El Portal Road (Highway 140), Big Oak Flat Road (Highway 120), or Tioga Road (Highway 120). Wawona Road (Highway 41) will remain closed from Wawona to Yosemite Valley for at least another week due to ongoing fire activity and firefighter operations.