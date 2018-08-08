Firefighters made big strides containing Ferguson Fire in the past 24 hours

Ferguson Fire Smoke Impact Time Lapse

The Ferguson Fire impacting the surrounding areas with smoke. Time lapse of the Ferguson Fire August 2, 2018 from approximately 9:45 am to 3:20 pm from a lookout point near Mt. Raymond.
August 08, 2018 08:42 PM

Containment of the Ferguson Fire leaped to 68 percent as of Wednesday night, fire officials announced — a large jump from where it’s been hovering at around 40 percent.

The only uncontained lines are from Montgomery Gulch to Pilot Peak and from the tunnel on Big Oak Road to Chinquapin. Fire officials are confident the containment will hold under typical conditions.

Crews are also continuing to put out hot spots in Anderson Valley.

The fire has burned 94,992 acres and closed Yosemite Valley in the 27 days since it began in Mariposa County. Two firefighters were killed two firefighters and 13 were injured fighting the blaze.

Ashleigh Panoo: 559-441-6010, @AshleighPan



