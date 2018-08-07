Ferguson Fire grows more than 1,600 acres within 12 hours

The Ferguson Fire grew 1,661 acres throughout Tuesday and the containment remained at 43 percent, according to a 7 p.m. fire update.
However, the updates says, significant milestones have been made in the firefighting efforts in the northern perimeter of the fire.
Containment of the wildfire, now burning 94,992 acres, from Merced Grove west along Old Yosemite Road to Pilot Peak through Anderson Valley was a main factor in opening up Highway 120, the updates says.
The incident commander calls the fire’s behavior “moderate,” and added that firefighters have been successful in protecting all the structures in the Foresta community. The hottest and most active part of the fire continues to be between Wawona Road, Glacier Point Road and Chinquapin, the update says.
Highway 140 in the Merced River Canyon was reopened, allowing access to homes and businesses between Briceburg and the Yosemite National Park boundary. The park entrance and Yosemite Valley remains closed.
Yosemite West residents will be allowed back into their homes tonight, but should expect delays due to hazards such as falling trees and rocks.
