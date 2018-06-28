Fresno mayor kills tax plan aimed at improving police, fire staffing and park facilities

Fresno Mayor Lee Brand on Thursday morning abandoned his plan to add a public safety and parks sales tax measure on the November ballot.
"It is with a mixture of both regret and hope that I am announcing the withdrawal of the parks and public safety ballot measure I introduced to Council," Brand said in a news release.
On Monday Brand announced the major initiative that would fund additional staffing for the city's police and fire departments, plus park facilities and programs.
But it was clear from the start that the plan faced opposition from the city council. By Tuesday, five councilmembers said they would not support putting the tax initiative on the ballot. They were: Council President Esmeralda Soria, who represents District 1; District 2 Councilman Steve Brandau; District 3 Councilman Oliver Baines; District 6 Councilman Garry Bredefeld; and District 7 Councilman Clint Olivier.
Police Chief Jerry Dyer and Fire Chief Kerri Donis expressed their disappointment on Thursday that the initiative would not be on the ballot. Both said it is the citizens of Fresno who will suffer most from the council's lack of support for the tax measure.
The fire and police departments each struggle to meet demand for services with low staffing levels. Dyer said the police department still is smaller than pre-recession numbers in 2009, and Donis said the fire department is operating at staff levels similar to those in 1985, despite major population growth and an increase in call volume.
"Quite frankly, the message we’re sending is that we’re content with the status quo," Donis said.
"We're going to have to continue to do more with less and, quite frankly, do less with less," Dyer said.
