Ferguson Fire containment up to 43 percent but many closures remain in effect

The Ferguson Fire had burned 93,331 acres by Tuesday morning as firefighters brought containment of the blaze to 43 percent, authorities reported.

The 25-day-old blaze burned 2,829 acres overnight. Firefighters’ top goal Tuesday is containing the spread of the fire into Yosemite National Park and securing the communities of Foresta and Yosemite West. Hand crews are reinforcing a fire line north of Foresta.

In the Badger Creek area, firefighters are using pumps and hoses to knock down hot spots.

Two firefighters have been killed and 12 injured fighting the blaze.

An indefinite closure remains in effect for Yosemite Valley, Wawona Road, the Mariposa and Merced groves of giant Sequoias and Hetch Hetchy.