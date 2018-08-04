Fresno County fire trucks stopped along Highway 41 on their way to Yosemite Nartional Park Wednesday, July 25, 2018.
Fresno County fire trucks stopped along Highway 41 on their way to Yosemite Nartional Park Wednesday, July 25, 2018. ERIC PAUL ZAMORA ezamora@fresnobee.com
Fresno County fire trucks stopped along Highway 41 on their way to Yosemite Nartional Park Wednesday, July 25, 2018. ERIC PAUL ZAMORA ezamora@fresnobee.com

Local

Evacuations ordered after another wildfire breaks out in Mariposa County

By Cresencio Rodriguez-Delgado

cdelgado@fresnobee.com

August 04, 2018 04:45 PM

Cal Fire issued an evacuation warning Saturday for the areas east of Coulterville in Mariposa County after a wildfire broke out.

Just after 4 p.m., Cal Fire said the Wagner Fire had spread to 10 acres near Texas Hill Road and Bondurant Mine Road, east of Coulterville, and evacuations were being ordered.

The fire agency said structures are being threatened by the fire. Further information was not immediately available.

The Wagner Fire broke out as fire crews have continued their fight against the Ferguson Fire, which has burned more than 80,000 acres in Mariposa County.

Related stories from Fresno Bee

  Comments  