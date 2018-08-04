Evacuations ordered after another wildfire breaks out in Mariposa County

Cal Fire issued an evacuation warning Saturday for the areas east of Coulterville in Mariposa County after a wildfire broke out.

Just after 4 p.m., Cal Fire said the Wagner Fire had spread to 10 acres near Texas Hill Road and Bondurant Mine Road, east of Coulterville, and evacuations were being ordered.

The fire agency said structures are being threatened by the fire. Further information was not immediately available.

The Wagner Fire broke out as fire crews have continued their fight against the Ferguson Fire, which has burned more than 80,000 acres in Mariposa County.

