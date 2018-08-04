Ferguson Fire grows more than 3,000 acres. Warm and dry weather to blame

The growing Ferguson Fire claimed 3,548 more acres overnight and the fire’s containment fell five percent, according to an update at 7 a.m. Saturday.

The fire has burned 80,755 acres and containment is at 36 percent. Warm and dry conditions are the cause of the fire spreading rapidly throughout the night, incident commander Mark von Tillow said.

Friday night, the incident commander reported a spot fire jumped over Wawona Road, or Highway 41. Stopping the spread of the fire and the suppression of the spot fires remain the firefighters’ top priority.

Ten structures have been destroyed in the fire and the estimated containment date is Aug. 15.

Residents of Yosemite Valley were told they had to evacuate by noon Friday.

Officials said Yosemite Valley was “not threatened by the fire at this time, but a mandatory evacuation has been issued due to multiple hazards along El Portal Road, Big Oak Flat Road, and Wawona Road, as well as power outages in Yosemite Valley.”

A Red Cross shelter is located at New Life Christian Fellowship, 5089 Cole Road, Mariposa.

Yosemite Valley remains closed through Sunday.