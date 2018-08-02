Lease to Adventist Health brings Tulare hospital a step closer to reopening

The Tulare hospital board has given its approval to lease the institution to Adventist Health, paving the way for the hospital to reopen possibly before the end of the year.
Voters will be asked to approve the lease through a ballot measure on Nov. 6.
But the 5-0 vote by the Tulare Local HealthCare District on Wednesday night allows the district to move ahead with plans for a $10 million credit line from Adventist Health to help reopen the hospital. The district hopes to get the 112-bed hospital into shape by October to win approval to reopen from the California Department of Public Health.
Until the lease would take effect on Jan. 1, 2019, Adventist Health will manage the hospital as Tulare Regional Medical Center under the district board. Under the lease agreement, Adventist Health would lease the hospital and other facilities for a period of five years — with five additional five-year renewals, for as long as 30 years — and operate the hospital independently of the district.
Adventist Health operates 20 hospitals and more than 250 medical offices in 80 communities on the West Coast and in Hawaii. Randy Dodd, vice president of Adventist Health services in the Central Valley, has been named the interim executive of Adventist Health Tulare.
The Tulare hospital closed in October 2017 when the new board of directors got into a legal dispute with hospital contract manager Healthcare Conglomerates Associates and declared bankruptcy. The district board voluntarily suspended the hospital’s acute care license. The suspension ends this October, although the district can ask for an extension.
