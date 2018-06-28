Under Adventist takeover, Tulare hospital could be open for patients by year's end

The Tulare hospital could reopen within a year of its closure under a proposal approved by hospital directors to turn over the medical center to Adventist Health Central Valley Network.
The board voted 4-1 Wednesday evening to accept the plan by Adventist that could have the hospital open within four months, which would meet a deadline for Tulare Regional Medical Center to reopen before a one-year temporary license suspension expires in October.
Board member Senovia Gutierrez cast the vote against the plan to allow Adventist to take over the hospital. Adventist is a not-for-profit health care organization that owns 20 hospitals including Hanford.
Under the proposal approved by the board, Adventist will offer technical assistance to get the Tulare hospital open and a $10 million line of credit this year, said Board President Kevin Northcraft. The board agreed to place an initiative on the Nov. 6 ballot for a long-term lease of the district hospital to Adventist, he said.
"They're really risking a lot of investment in order to be our long-term partner," Northcraft said.
In a written statement, Andrea Kofl, president of Adventist Health Central Valley Network, said "we are grateful to the Tulare board, Citizens for Hospital Accountability and community for their courage and tenacity in getting to this next step in reopening the hospital. We are blessed to serve with the Tulare team and and eager to see what we accomplish together."
Northcraft said the hospital also heard a proposal Wednesday by Community Medical Centers, but under that plan the hospital was not projected to reopen until the fall of 2019.
Dignity Health and Kaweah Delta Health Care District in Visalia also had expressed interest in helping the Tulare hospital but did not present proposals Thursday.
