Ferguson Fire spreads to 56,659 acres, remains at 30 percent contained

Authorities reported that the Ferguson Fire raging near Yosemite National Park grew by 2,178 acres overnight and had burned 56,659 acres with only 30 percent containment by Monday morning.

There are 3,766 firefighters working to stop the spread of the blaze, which broke out July 13. Full containment is not expected until Aug. 15. Two firefighters have been killed and seven injured fighting the fire.





Crews were working along Wawona Road from Henness Ridge toward Wawona Campground and mopping up spot fires as they build containment lines around Roundtree Saddle. Other crews were attempting to secure the southeast quadrant of the fire to prevent the spread into Yosemite.

Increased smoke is expected in the next few days and will cover the floor of the central San Joaquin Valley, leading to poor air quality.

SIGN UP

Be the first to know. No one covers what is happening in our community better than we do. And with a digital subscription, you'll never miss a local story. SIGN ME UP!

Yosemite Valley, closed since July 25, is expected to reopen by 4 p.m. Friday, Aug. 3 if conditions permit.