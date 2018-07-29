Firefighter who died in Ferguson Fire identified as 33-year old Brian Hughes

Brian Hughes was on the fireline Sunday morning, working a tactical operation on the East Side of the Ferguson Fire, when he was struck by a tree. He was treated at the scene but died before he could be transported to a hospital, according to the National Park Service.

The 33-year-old was a captain with the Arrowhead Interagency Hotshots and was with the team fighting the fire when he was injured, according to a release from the park service. Hughes was originally from Hilo, Hawaii and had been with the Arrowhead Interagency Hotshots for four years.

A procession carried Hughes’ body from Mariposa County to the Stanislaus County Coroner’s Office in Modesto on Sunday afternoon.

Hughes was the second firefighter to die while fighting the Ferguson Fire. Earlier this month, 36-year-old bulldozer operator Braden Varney, was killed after his vehicle turned over; seven others have suffered injuries while fighting the fire.





The park services is asking the public respect the other crew members’ privacy and will release more information as it become available.

More than 3,000 fire personnel fighting the blaze, which started July 13 and is currently at 53,646 acres.