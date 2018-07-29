Ferguson Fire air quality to worsen in Yosemite, full containment more than two weeks away

The number of personnel battling the 53,646-acre Ferguson Fire has remained consistent, even with more than a dozen wildfires raging throughout California as of Sunday, fire officials say.





The Carr Fire near Redding, which has claimed the lives of five people since it was sparked by a vehicle malfunction on July 24, has roughly 3,400 firefighters assigned to it as of Sunday morning. The Ferguson Fire has more than 3,000 fire personnel fighting the blaze, which started July 13.

Richard Eagan, a spokesperson for the Chula Vista Fire Department, said the massive 89,000-acre Carr Fire fire has not affected the amount of personnel available to fight the Ferguson Fire.

“I know that’s kind of been a rumor floating around, but we’re really not losing any personnel here,” Eagan said.

Residents can expect to see more smoke, and air quality is likely to get worse as firefighters work toward eventual full containment. Officials said Saturday night they had contained a spot fire south of El Portal caused by swirling winds.

Air quality in Yosemite Village and Wawona ranged between very unhealthy and unhealthy Sunday, and that’s expected to continue Monday. Meanwhile, the air quality in Fresno is expected to remain moderate during those days. Yosemite Valley was closed to tourists July 25, and the closure is expected to remain until Aug. 3.

Fire crews have managed to bring the fire to 30 percent containment and officials estimate that they will have full containment by Aug. 15.

Eagan said that while this is only an estimate, in his more than 28 years with the Chula Vista Fire Department those estimates have usually been “pretty accurate.”

The growth of the Ferguson Fire was expected, according to an official from the U.S. Forest Service who spoke to residents in Mariposa on Thursday.

Firefighters have sought to stay ahead of the fire and grow containment lines in areas that have been more accessible.

Steep terrain has been a huge problem in the northern and southern portions of the fire, Eagan said. Anderson Valley in the Stanislaus National Forest is especially troublesome because it contains a lot of brush and timber that has not burned, meaning more fuel for the fire.

So far, only one structure has been damaged or destroyed. According to a Saturday evening update by the Forest Service, fire crews continue to maintain a presence in areas where homes are located to make sure none catch fire.

“We don’t really have any significant structural threat with this incident,” Eagan said.





Eagan said that backfiring operations would begin Sunday on Highway 41 and could take up to four or five days. He added that Wawona Road (Highway 41) between Chilnualna Falls Road would remain closed throughout these operations to make sure the firefighting equipment can move in and out smoothly. This portion of the highway will remain closed until Aug. 3 at 4 p.m.

The fire started July 13 in the Merced River Canyon and a cause is under investigation. One firefighter, 36-year-old bulldozer operator Braden Varney, was killed; seven others have suffered injuries.

Evacuations and fire advisories remain for more than a dozen Yosemite-area communities threatened, including Anderson Valley, Old El Portal, Ponderosa Basin and Yosemite West.

Highway 140 is closed from the entrance of Yosemite National Park to 1.5 miles east of Midpines.

More than 4,000 people were evacuated in the wake of the Ferguson Fire.

Officials have slowly announced the lifting of evacuations but have kept several areas under close watch.

An evacuation center for people and pets is located at Mariposa Elementary School, 5044 Jones Street.

