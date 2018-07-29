Former Lemoore mayor one of several killed in Madera crash

A former Lemoore mayor was among those killed in a fiery crash in Madera on Saturday, according to his uncle.

Richard Disk said former mayor Billy Siegel, 49, was on his way home from a golf tournament with friends when a Charger ran a stop sign, smashing into Siegel’s truck.

Disk’s sister is Siegel’s mother.

CHP said on Saturday that the Charger caught fire and occupants were reportedly pinned inside one of the vehicles. The truck ended up overturned in a vineyard.

CHP has not reported on the number of people killed in the crash. ABC30 reported that all three people in the truck died, as did the two in the Charger.

Disk was on vacation with Siegel’s mother in Paris when she received the call that her son had been in the crash. She is now on her way home.

Siegel leaves behind a wife and two children, Disk said.