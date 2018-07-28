CHP reports fatal crash on Avenue 9 south of Madera

The California Highway Patrol is reporting a fatal crash Saturday in rural Madera County.
The collision took place on Avenue 9 at Road 30, just west of Highway 99, between a Chevrolet truck and a Dodger Charger, the CHP traffic log says.
The Dodge was reportedly on fire and occupants were reportedly pinned inside one of the vehicles. The pickup ended up overturned in a vineyard. An air ambulance was called to transport some of the injured, but there was no immediate word from CHP about specific injuries or number of fatalities.
No other details were immediately available.
