Yosemite closure extended as Ferguson Fire burns

Yosemite Valley won’t reopen to the public until Friday, Aug. 3 at 4 p.m., Yosemite National Park officials announced Friday evening.

When officials closed the valley to tourists July 25 because of the Ferguson Fire, they said they hoped to reopen it on Sunday.

But that won’t be the case because of the dangerous conditions from the Ferguson Fire along El Portal and Wawona roads, which prompted the park to close the valley since July 25.

When the valley opens, limited visitor services will be available including campgrounds, lodging and food service, park officials said in a news release.

The Mariposa Grove of Giant Sequoias, Bridalveil Creek Campground, Wawona Campground and Highway 41 from the south entrance of Yosemite National Park to Tunnel View will remain closed until further notice, park officials said.

The Hetch Hetchy area, Highway 120 and all trails and campgrounds along Tioga Road in the northern part of the park are still open.

The fire grew 764 acres Friday and remained at 29 percent containment, according to fire officials.

The evacuation order for the Lushmeadows area was lifted at 8 p.m., but only for residents, fire officials said. The area includes Triangle Road from Darrah Road to East Westfall.

Along the western perimeter of the fire, crews extinguished hot spots on Friday, and to the north and south, crews worked on bringing containment lines closer to the perimeter of the fire, officials said. On the eastern side, firefighters worked on Henness Ridge to the Merced River.