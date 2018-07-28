Ferguson fire now equivalent to 66,000 football fields. Crews keep watch of homes

The Ferguson Fire reached 51,671 acres — the equivalent of 66,000 football fields — on Saturday as officials announced they had contained a spot fire south of El Portal caused by swirling winds.

The growth of the Ferguson Fire was expected, according to an official from the U.S. Forest Service who spoke to residents in Mariposa on Thursday night. Since the start of the fire in mid-July, officials have cited the terrain in the eastern part of Mariposa County as a challenge to firefighters. Therefore, firefighters have sought to stay ahead of the fire and grow containment lines in areas that have been more accessible.

Fire crews have managed to bring the fire to 30 percent containment. So far, only one structure has been damaged or destroyed. According to a Saturday evening update by the Forest Service, fire crews continue to maintain a presence in areas where homes are located to make sure none catch fire.

More than 3,000 fire personnel remain fighting the fire, which started July 13. The fire started in the Merced River Canyon and a cause is under investigation. One firefighter, 36-year-old bulldozer operator Braden Varney, has died on the lines; seven others have suffered injuries.

The Ferguson Fire is only one of several fires burning across California. Evacuations and fire advisories remain for more than a dozen Yosemite-area communities threatened, including Anderson Valley, Old El Portal, Ponderosa Basin and Yosemite West.

Highway 140 is closed from the entrance of Yosemite National Park to 1.5 miles east of Midpines. Highway 41 is closed from Wawona to the Yosemite Valley, which will remain closed until Aug. 3 at 4 p.m.

More than 4,000 people were evacuated in the wake of the Ferguson Fire.

Officials have slowly announced the lifting of evacuations but have kept several areas under close watch.

An evacuation center for people and pets is located at Mariposa Elementary School, 5044 Jones Street.